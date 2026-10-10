10 Best Anime to Binge on Crunchyroll in October 2026

The final quarter of the year has already begun, and there’s no surprise that Crunchyroll is bringing all the major series to its library. As the largest streaming platform for anime fans across the world, Crunchyroll offers an exciting range of series across all genres. The Fall 2026 anime season brings a new lineup of exciting shows on the platform. There’s no denying that the sequel seasons of The Apothecary Diaries and Black Clover grabbed all the spotlight this quarter. However, since this season’s anime were released only this month, there aren’t enough episodes for fans to binge.

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New series within the seasonal lineup broadcast weekly episodes in Japan, after which Crunchyroll adds them to its library for fans across the globe. Not to mention that keeping up with weekly episodes isn’t ideal for those who prefer binge-watching, especially during the weekends when someone just needs a break after a long week. It’s also overwhelming to keep up with the updates since most episodes tend to end on a cliffhanger and make fans wait for several days before revealing what happens next. If you’re looking to watch new anime shows this month that have already released full seasons, then this list is perfect for you.

10) Saga of Tanya the Evil

Image Courtesy of NUT

This exciting isekai wrapped up its second season not too long ago, after making fans wait years for a sequel. Based on the 2013 action fantasy light novel of the same name, the anime premiered in 2017. When it comes to the isekai genre, Saga of Tanya the Evil stands out for some of the most unique themes and an exciting premise. The story is famous for its WWI-style world, combined with realistic military strategy and intense action, following a reincarnated protagonist who is completely unfamiliar with the world. The anime aired 12 episodes in the first season before returning with a sequel film in February 2019. After more than six years of waiting, the anime finally returned with a second season to continue the journey of Tanya Degurechaff. While there hasn’t been any confirmation on the anime’s continuation, considering that the light novel is ongoing, we might get another season in the next few years.

9) Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

One of the anime that stood out the most during this year’s Summer lineup was Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia. Produced by Science SARU, the same studio as Dandadan, the anime stood out for its stunning visuals. Surprisingly enough, it turned out to be one of the darkest anime on Crunchyroll this year, which is all the more reason it captured viewers’ attention. The story follows a young girl named Sitara who lost everything in life after the Tus Militia falls at the hands of the Nomads. Unfortunately, the anime’s first season reached its conclusion on September 12th, 2026, and it has yet to confirm a second season as of now. While the anime’s first season ends on a fairly satisfying note, it has to adapt a huge chunk of the story from the manga. Sitara’s journey is only at the initial stage, and it will be full of trials and tribulations in the future.`

8) Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You

Image courtesy of Asahi Production

After an unconventional premiere, this romance drama surprisingly became one of the biggest hits of the year. The anime had an early premiere in June this year with mini-episodes that feature parts of the first six episodes. Thanks to the unique strategy of releasing 12 mini-episodes a month before the original premiere in July, the anime grabbed all the attention when the Spring 2026 anime series were already reaching their end. The anime is based on the acclaimed manga written and illustrated by Jinushi, which was published as a webcomic on X in March 2022 (known as Twitter at the time). Not long after, it began serialization in Square Enix’s Monthly Big Gangan magazine in July 2022 and grabbed enough attention to get an anime adaptation. While the first season has already reached its conclusion, fans are still awaiting updates on a sequel as there’s still a majority of the story left to adapt.

7) Black Torch

Image courtesy of Studio EEK

Another series that grabbed all the spotlight during this year’s summer season is Black Torch. Eight years after the manga cancellation, the series became a fan-favorite thanks to the anime debut this summer season. Written and illustrated by Tsuyoshi Takaki, the manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Jump Square magazine from 2016 to 2018 on a monthly schedule. The story centers around a 17-year-old Jiro Azuma, who was born with the ability to talk with animals since he is the descendant of a long-standing shinobi clan. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he saves an injured cat, only to learn that it’s a demonic spirit known as a mononoke. However, the true potential of the story didn’t go unnoticed by Studio EEK, which is why an anime adaptation was confirmed several years later. Since the manga didn’t have a lot of chapters, it adapts the entire story in 12 episodes with minor expanded moments and extended action sequences, which makes it a perfect binge-worthy series for the weekend.

6) Though I Am an Inept Villainess

Image Courtesy of Doga Kobo

This fantasy drama grabbed all the attention for sharing a similar setting and vibe as The Apothecary Diaries. Produced by Doga Kobo, the same animation studio behind Oshi no Ko, Though I Am an Inept Villainess became one of the biggest hits of the year. The first season is split into two cours, and the second one will return in January next year as part of the Winter 2027 lineup. The story begins with Keigetsu’s jealousy towards Reirin, forcing her to plan an evil scheme and successfully swap bodies. However, since then the story has focused on their growing relationship as they form a sort of partnership after they put their initial differences behind them. Things will take a huge turn in the second part of the first season as Reirin and Keigetsu continue to struggle in the Inner Palace after their bodies have been switched. The first cour wrapped up in Episode 11 before pointing toward the upcoming Harvest Festival in the southern lands.

5) The Apothecary Diaries

Image Courtesy of Hakusensha

Since the anime is currently airing its third season, it’s the perfect time for you to rewatch the previous two seasons while waiting for more episodes. When it comes to historical dramas, there’s no denying that The Apothecary Diaries is by far the most popular one in recent years. Based on the critically acclaimed light novel by Natsu Hyuga, the story centers around Maomao, a genius apothecary with a knack for solving all kinds of mysteries. Set in a Chinese-style imperial palace, this mystery drama immediately became a fan-favorite after its debut in 2023. Since then, its popularity only keeps increasing, which is all the more reason it’s getting a feature-length movie and even a live-action. Season 3 is turning out to be the most exciting part of the story as it follows the changes that took place after the Shi Clan’s rebellion failed terribly. The latest season will be split into two cours, but the second one will premiere in Spring 2027.

4) Black Clover

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Black Clover returned with a sequel five years after the original anime ended on a massive cliffhanger. The manga has already reached its conclusion, while the anime premiered its second season as part of the Fall 2026 lineup. The anime will continue the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, the best arc in the series, where the Magic Knights and mages from the Heart Kingdom fight against the Dark Triad. Since the latest season has only just been released, there’s no better time for fans to binge the previous episodes, especially since catching up might take longer than usual. The original anime was released as a long-running series, airing more than 160 episodes in only a few years. This is also the major reason why the anime’s return took longer than usual, since it had already caught up with the manga. Now that the manga is already over, the anime will be running on a seasonal schedule to adapt this incredible story by Yuki Tabata.

3) Natsume’s Book of Friends

Image Courtesy Brain’s Base

Now that the Fall season is finally here, it’s the perfect time of the year to watch this masterpiece. This beautiful anime is set in a countryside filled with lush forests, old shrines, and dusty roads at sunset, which sets the autumn vibe more than most anime. This bittersweet story explores themes of making peace with your past and forming new bonds while also focusing on trauma, loneliness, and grief. As a supernatural fantasy centring around Yokai, the story doesn’t actually focus on horror but offers bittersweet encounters with these yokai and their stories. The anime is episodic in nature as it centers around Tatsuki Natsume and his Yokai companion who encounter new allies and enemies along the way. The anime is based on an ongoing manga by Yuki Midorikawa, and it has already released seven seasons. While there have been no updates on Season 8 so far, all the available seasons are enough to keep you busy for the majority of the month.

2) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Image courtesy of Bones Film

Daemons of the Shadow Realm gathered massive hype even before its anime debut since it’s created by the legendary manga creator Hiromu Arakawa. Best known for her critically acclaimed series, Fullmetal Alchemist, the creator has been active over the years, known for several other acclaimed series such as Silver Spoon, which also has an anime adaptation. The anime ended its first season last month before confirming a sequel season is already in the works. Thanks to a captivating premiere episode, this acclaimed supernatural fantasy was able to make a huge impact with a shocking twist that helps kick off the story. The story follows the heartbreaking tale of twin siblings Yuru and Asa, who are born with the potential to possess a legendary power as foretold in a prophecy. However, when a group of armed men attacks the village, Yuru learns the shocking truth about what the village did to his sister. Grief-stricken after learning the truth, he embarks on a quest to reclaim his birthright despite the struggles to save the world from destruction.

1) Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Pictures

If you love watching the story of an underdog climbing the ladder of a magical world, then Wistoria: Wand and Sword will easily become one of your favorites. Much like the hit Shonen Jump series Black Clover and Mashle: Magic and Muscles, this action fantasy anime also follows a protagonist who has no magic power in a world where magic is everything. Even without a drop of mana, Will Serfort aims to become a Magia Vander, a title granted to the five most talented mages in the kingdom. The anime follows his journey as he strives to fulfill the promise he made to his childhood sweetheart. The anime has released two seasons so far, and the third one is already in the works. While fans might have to wait a year or two for the upcoming season, the first two anime seasons are more than exciting enough to make you root for the protagonist.

Do you agree with our picks – or have an anime in mind that you want to add here? Share your recommendations in the comments below.