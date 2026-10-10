4 Years Later, Beloved Shonen Jump Series Finally Has an Exciting Update for Fans

Shueisha is a major publishing company with almost a dozen manga magazines under its belt. While the publisher focuses on all the major demographics, there’s no denying that nothing can match the popularity of the Shonen series. Unlike the famous Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, which was launched in 1968, Jump SQ. by the same publisher doesn’t have a long history since it’s only a little more than a decade old. However, it has introduced readers to some of the most incredible manga of all time. Some of the fan-favorite series include Claymore, Blue Exorcist, Moriarty the Patriot, and many more, which have already received their anime adaptations.

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However, a few incredible series are still awaiting their anime debut, including Yuto Sano’s dark fantasy, Gokurakugai. The series debuted in 2022 as a continuation of Sano’s one-shot manga, which was released in 2020. It’s the creator’s first serialized manga, and it immediately captured readers’ hearts thanks to its captivating art, lovable characters, and intriguing premise. While the manga’s updates are slow due to its monthly schedule and many hiatuses, its popularity only keeps increasing thanks to the exceptional story. The series will take the stage during one of the largest events of the year, which is all the more reason to believe fans can expect an anime confirmation soon.

Gokurakugai Is Taking the Stage During Jump Festa 2027

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It’s already that time of the year when fans are getting updates on Jump Festa, the largest anime and manga convention held by Shueisha. Jump Festa is held annually during the month of December, where tens of thousands of visitors attend the two-day event to experience exclusive events, including new announcements for anime, manga, and games, interactive exhibits, and unique merchandise that is often available only at the convention. As the name suggests, Jump Festa focuses on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump magazines such as Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the online platform Shonen Jump+.

The event this year will be held on December 19th and 20th. A few days ago, the list of all the series holding a panel during the two-day convention was revealed, and it also includes Gokurakugai on the Jump Station Stage. This is the same stage where Black Clover and many more beloved series will also be grabbing the spotlight. While the date and timing for the panel haven’t been revealed yet, we can at least expect a major announcement regarding the series. It might be possible that the wait for the anime confirmation is finally over.

Although the manga was released four years ago, it still hasn’t released even 40 chapters due to the hiatuses. Around a year after its debut, Manga Plus added the series to its library, and it has kept up with the updates ever since. While the number of chapters is significantly less based on the time since it began serialization, there’s no doubt it has more than enough material to adapt a 12-13 episode long season. Not only that, but with over 1.4 million copies in circulation, the series has more than enough of a wide fanbase to ensure that the anime will be a huge success as long as it’s adapted well.

Gokurakugai Is One of the Most Beloved Dark Fantasies in Recent Years

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

With this year’s Jump Festa potentially bringing an exciting update on Gokurakugai, fans may finally have something to look forward to after years of waiting. The series always stood out for its unique designs and stunning visuals. However, the story has also been taking shape in the past few chapters as the truth about the protagonist’s origins and the villain’s goals comes to light. This story is set in Gokurakugai, which translates to Paradise District, a vibrant area hiding a dark secret in the shadows.

It centers around Tao and Alma, two troubleshooters for hire, working in the Saragi Anti-Maga Organization. Their primary job is to solve various cases, which revolve around finding missing people or dealing with gang-related issues, especially those missions that revolve around mysterious evil creatures known as Magas. These dangerous creatures come from dead humans and animals, possessing unimaginable strength and terrorizing the innocent citizens of Gokurakugai.

Tao is skilled at handling any threat that comes her way after her troubled past led her to take on such a dangerous job. On the other hand, Alma is a teenage boy with a kind heart who always needs to keep his mysterious powers in check. The story focuses on his identity and embraces his humanity as the truth behind his origin comes to light. While there’s no confirmation regarding the anime announcement, fans do have hope this time around since Jump Festa is the only stage where the series will confirm its highly anticipated adaptation.

Do you think this beloved dark fantasy will finally get an anime adaptation announcement, and what are your expectations for the series? Let us know in the comments below.