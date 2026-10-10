This Solo Leveling Competitor Ended With No Season 2 Hopes, But It Really Needs More Episodes

The Fall 2026 anime season has finally begun after concluding the Summer series. While the ongoing season is airing the sequels of The Apothecary Diaries and Black Clover, the previous season was famous for unique debuts. Tomb Raider King is one of the most hyped shows on Crunchyroll, which concluded its first season before the Fall 2026 season began. While the anticipated Solo Leveling movie is still a while away, fans were able to fill the void this Summer 2026 season with the debut of Tomb Raider King. The anime grabbed attention for sharing striking similarities with the popular manhwa adaptation even before its premiere.

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Solo Leveling isn’t the first manhwa adaptation, but there’s no denying that the anime industry has seen a boom in these stories ever since its popularity. Tomb Raider King is another one of those series that shared similar vibes to this massive hit. It was initially expected to conclude on September 24th, but it was hit with an unexpected delay due to broadcasting issues. However, while the series has already reached its finale, there haven’t been any updates on the second season yet. The anime is based on a popular webtoon of the same name, which has over 400 chapters. This means that the anime has only covered the initial phase of the story.

Tomb Raider King Deserves Another Chance With Season 2

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After the initial hype died down, the anime didn’t manage to sustain its popularity. Instead of being considered a massive hit, the series is a sleeper underperformer with mixed reviews. However, since the story is much longer than Solo Leveling, it’s taking its time setting up the premise and introducing fans to the world-building. The story follows Jooheon as he embarks on a journey after traveling back in time so he can take revenge on those who betrayed him. Tomb Raider King primarily leans into a corporate treasure war, comedy, and stealing powerful artifacts from rivals using prior knowledge of the future. While the anime has barely scratched the surface of the story, things will get more intense for Jooheon in his path of revenge.

The season finale ended on a massive cliffhanger as Ryoga reveals himself as the main villain of the story who plans to collect all relics and dominate the world. The anime should have been renewed for a second season right after the finale broadcast, which is common for major shows. However, it’s also not unusual for anime shows to drop sequel confirmations after making fans wait for a few months or even more than a year. As of now, it can’t be certain if the anime will ever return with a sequel, especially after the poor reviews it received during the time of its broadcast. Even so, we can’t rule out the possibility that the studio might need some time before the official confirmation, considering the scale of the project.

Head down to the comments below to let us know if you are anticipating a second season of Tomb Raider King. Or you could tell us your favorite moment from the webtoon that you want to see in the anime.