‘My Hero Academia’ Debuts All Might’s Strongest Attack

The latest episode of My Hero Academia brought major events to the series. Events so big that they’ll reverberate throughout the series from now. In All Might’s battle with All For One, not only did All Might show his strongest resolve, but the strongest attack yet.

Channeling all of the remaining power of One For All into one final attack, All Might unleashed the extremely powerful punch: United States of Smash.

As the name implies, this final attack was much stronger than his previously used Detroit and Oklahoma Smash attacks as it was the only move to finally take down the increasingly powerful All For One. But it wasn’t just the attack that was impressive.

The episode not only capitalized on weeks of build-up in the third season alone, his United States of Smash felt like the culmination of all of All Might’s frustration, fear, and hope for the future in one swoop. All Might quite literally punches the series into a new era declaring that it’s now Midoriya’s turn to carry on the peace All Might has been carrying on his shoulders the entire time.

To top it all off, the punch itself just looks amazing. Read on to see what fans are feeling after the fateful United States of Smash, and let us know how Plus Ultra you feel in the comments!

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

United States Smash Might just be the hardest lunch in the history of anime #MyHeroAcademia #allmight this episode was legendary pic.twitter.com/pVU5ECd2o7 — 24KaratFrieza?? (@DaNicotineDream) June 16, 2018

THIS. IS. THE BEST EPISODE OF MY HERO ACADEMIA YET!!!! All Might used the UNITED STATES OF SMASH!! SO BEAUTIFULLY ANIMATED AND IT SHOWED US WHY ALL MIGHT IS THE #1 Hero. pic.twitter.com/fVq0oQLKJi — Overhaul ? (@Yeezys_6) June 16, 2018

I just thought of today’s My Hero Academia Season 3 episode 11 was so EPIC ??? I’m speechless my man All Might “United States of Smash” and shit ?? so awesome it became one of my favorite episodes of this anime!!! pic.twitter.com/zOzt4BRmmP — Guts☠ (@gutsthebadass) June 17, 2018

God new my hero academia absolutely unreal united states of smash bitch what more can I fucking say — ?Eve✨ (@humbleasaslug) June 17, 2018

My Hero Academia ep. 48: This is a One For All Detroit Smash. And this. This is what is known as a 100% Detroit Smash. AND THIS. IS TO GO EVEN FURTHER BEYOND: UNITED STATES OF SMASH!!! / The end of a symbol — Greg✨ (@Ziericus) June 16, 2018

Bro that United States of Smash gave me chills up my spine. One of the greatest fights in anime history! #MYHEROACADEMIA #Allmight #oneforall — Matthew Enigma (@matnificent_19) June 16, 2018

IF YOU AINT TEAR UP AT THE UNITED STATES OF SMASH I DONT FUCK WITH YOU!!!! My hero academia is amazing. — VictorS527 (@King_Joker1721) June 19, 2018

Sure Queer Eye is a cathartic tearjerker but have you even seen All Might’s “United States of Smash” on My Hero Academia!?!? — Chase Harrison (@Chase_Harrison) June 19, 2018

