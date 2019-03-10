‘My Hero Academia’: All Might Voice Actor Nabs Prestigious Award

My Hero Academia is in the spotlight again for all the right reasons. Not long ago, one of All Might’s voice actors got a prestigious award for going PLUS ULTRA in the show’s third season.

Over on Twitter, the official page for My Hero Academia confirmed the news to fans. Kenta Miyake, the actor behind All Might in Japan, won big at the Seiyuu Awards. The actor took home Best Supporting Male Voice Actor for his work as the Symbol of Peace.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Born in 1977, Miyake began working in the entertainment industry years ago. After getting several live-action projects underway, the actor has had numerous regular roles in various anime titles. Fans will known Miyake for his work on My Hero Academia of course, but the actor has also lent his talent to Attack on Titan, Assassination Classroom, Berserk: The Golden Age, The Heroic Legend of Arslan, and many more.

With Miyake reveling in the light of his new award, My Hero Academia fans are championing his work as well as others who voice All Might. In fact, the Japanese actor is not the first to win an award for their take on the character. Not too long ago, the results of Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards went live, and it was there fans voted for Christopher Sabat to win the award of best English voice actor.

So, are you surprised by this win…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!