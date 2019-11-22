My Hero Academia Animator Comments on Season Four’s Latest Episode

With the most recent episode of My Hero Academia, we were given not just the dazzling introduction of Fat Gum, but the much anticipated arrival of Kirishima’s most powerful form in Red Riot Unbreakable. Now, one of the animators for the fourth season of the wildly popular super hero anime has given his thoughts on the episode that he helped to bring to life during his travels in the East with the animation house, Studio Bones!

Benjamin Faure shared his thoughts via his Official Twitter Account, showing his appreciation for a being a part of the team that brings My Hero Academia to life each week and especially for being a part of one of the most popular episodes of the series to date:

Videos by ComicBook.com

// MY HERO ACADEMIA //

It’s finally out ! There is the cuts I did during my journey in Japan for #Bones, I feel so lucky to have been a part of it 🙏#myheroacademia #animation #tvpaint #BokuNoHeroAcademia #2Danimation #anime #kirishima pic.twitter.com/5TBfdUDWAj — Benjamin Faure (@Bfaureart) November 21, 2019

Faure also shared a clip from the episode, showing off the conflict between the drug using villain and Red Riot who is getting into the swing of his work study. It’s clear from the animation of this episode that Faure has some serious talent when it comes to animation and hopefully we’ll be able to see more of his work as the fourth season continues.

The fourth season has set the students of UA Academy on a path to war, specifically with the Yakuza and their terrifying leader, Overhaul. The avian mask wearing villain has the ability to deconstruct anything he touches using his quirk, which he will use in some devious ways as the episodes of this latest story line continue. Needless to say, Midoriya and his friends have never encountered a threat quite like Overhaul and his comrades before.

What did you think of the animation of the most recent episode of My Hero Academia? What was your favorite moment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.