‘My Hero Academia’ Gets Impressive ’90s Makeover

Anime fans have kept track of major anime trends over the years as different decades often usher in new types of character designs, and many fans of current anime favorites have wondered what certain series would look like if they released in the 1990s.

One artist did just that and shared a cool interpretation of what Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia would look like if it were an anime released in the 90s.

Artist @ERASERTHIRST shared their impressive ’90s interpretation of the series to Twitter, and with this slick new look (complete with era appropriate scan lines) it’s hard not to imagine My Hero Academia as one of the many series fans could pick up on VHS back when anime was making its way through the underground scene. My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime and manga series running today, so it would have definitely made a meaningful impact in the 1990s alongside series like Dragon Ball Z and One Piece.

Fans are currently waiting for the series to make its anime return later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2019 overall. It’s hard to blame fans for their eagerness as the third season of the series ended on a major cliffhanger with the introduction with the Big 3, new Pro-Heroes like Nighteye, and new villains like Overhaul, and each of these new elements coalesce in big ways over the next arc of the series.

The series is set to adapt the Internship arc of the series upon its return which sees U.A.’s students tested harder than they have been yet as their Provisional Hero Licenses bring them into a scary new world full of villains who have grown just as much as Midoriya and his friends. The world has changed following All Might’s retirement, and Season 4 will show just how.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.