‘My Hero Academia’ Introduces Aizawa’s Love Interest

My Hero Academia isn’t one to lose focus of its main story, but every series has an exception. While romance is not the title’s top storyline, there is always room for a few crushes to spring up. So, isn’t it about time Aizawa got an admirer of his own?

In the most recent episode of My Hero Academia, fans were given a good look at the girl pining for the haggard hero. Season Three welcomed Ms. Joke to the stage, and Fukukado Emi has a big crush on Aizawa.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The heroine made a short cameo way back in My Hero Academia‘s 20th episode, but she just got her full reveal this week. Emi was introduced as the Pro Hero with her own students who need to get their Provisional Hero License. Having come from Ketsubutsu Academy, the teal-haired heroine has lots of students to mold, but she forgets them as soon as she sees Aizawa.

My Hero Academia‘s 53rd episode follows Emi as the bubbly woman fawns all over Aizawa. Her cheerful attitude is strikingly different from the one Eraserhead dons, but Ms. Joke doesn’t let his fast rejections get her down.

“Let’s get married,” the girl says before breaking into a bout of a laughter. “If you marry me, then we can make a happy family with never-ending laughter!”

As it turns out, the pair became close as their Hero Agencies used to be close to each other. Ms. Joke would see Eraserhead fairly often, and she became fond of the red-eyed hero.

“In our cycle of helping and being helped, our mutural love for reach other bloomed,” Ms. Joke says before being shot down.

Given the heroine’s wildly different personality, it is hard to imagine the couple becoming a thing, but anime can make anything happen. Ms. Joke takes down villains with her infectious laughter, and Eraserhead can simply stare a baddie into submission. The two of them would make for one interesting romance, and Ashido isn’t the only person shipping the mismatched couple. Fans have already signed on to the ship and are waiting to see what comes from it moving forward.

So, do you ship these two Pro Heroes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.