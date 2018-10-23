‘My Hero Academia’ Unveils Best All Might Statue Yet

My Hero Academia is quickly becoming one of anime’s most popular brands, and fans know what that means. With great popularity comes great merch, and it seems All Might is ready to get his due.

Recently, a brand-new figure for All Might was revealed to fans, and the Banpresto piece will be a must-have. After all, it brings the No. 1 Hero to life in full color, and how could anyone hate the smile All Might is flashing in this sweet statue?

Videos by ComicBook.com

As it turns out, the All Might figure will be released in March 2019. Pre-orders are already being accepted at secondhand retailers like Tokyo Otaku Mode, and this piece will be housed within Banpresto’s ‘Age of Heroes’ prize figure line.

Banpresto will be releasing an All Might figure as part of their My Hero Academia – Age of Heroes prize figure line! The figure will be released March 2019, and is currently up for preorder through various online shops. #bnha #mha pic.twitter.com/T0nP1lK4Ds — Hero News Network (@heronewsnetwork) October 22, 2018

At this point, there is no telling where Yagi Toshinori will get a figure showing off his actual form. Anime fans will be used to the hero’s gaunt form after season three forced All Might to retire, so hopefully it is just a matter of time until such a collectible goes live.

If All Might isn’t quite your style, Banpresto has other My Hero Academia figures up for sale. Currently, the company has figures for Izuku Midoriya, Bakugo Katsuki, and Shoto Todoroki for sale.

Need more details on this special All Might figure? You can check out its pre-order page here and read up on its product description below:

“Fear not, bystander, because All Might has arrived! He’s featured in all of his glory, complete with massive grin and bright red, white, and blue costume that makes his design so recognizable! He’s depicted in a simple standing pose for this Age of Heroes figure at a height of 7.9″ which truly radiates with all of his confidence and characteristic charm. Seeing this, it’s impossible to not feel more at ease!”

So, how much will you cough up for this buff collectible? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.