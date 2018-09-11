‘My Hero Academia’ Video Brings Baby Bakugo To Life

Katsuki Bakugo is one of those characters you love or hate. My Hero Academia has shown time and again the guy has the guts of a hero, but his foul mouth never ceases to cause trouble. Now, one dedicated fan has decided its time a very different side of Bakugo was shown, and fans can’t stop looking at the makeover.

After all, a Baby Bakugo is something to behold, and he is way cuter than you might have expected.

Over on Twiter, an artist known as Daily Krumbs shared their take on Baby Bakugo with an fan-animated video. The clip, which can be seen below, imagines a scenario where the students of Class 1-A run into a surprising de-aging quirk, and Bakugo takes a direct hit.

QUIRKY BABY PT.3

The story that has been dragged for too long comes with an epic conclusion.

If you’re a bit lost this is based on the mini story I came up on a whim

Part 1 //t.co/2nx7ddJ9Vh

Part 2 //t.co/jEf5raCOkO Support me on //t.co/AJa2IVixRR pic.twitter.com/XR9cqcEH84 — Dailykrumbs 🍞 (@dailykrumbs) September 10, 2018

As you can see, the adorable clip shows Bakugo a baby, but he’s not that cute at first. The blond kid is shaking with anger, and he decides he’s had it with Izuku Midoriya talking about him. Outside his crib, the green-haired hero can be seen with Shoto Todoroki, and Bakugo tries to explode the pair with his quirk.

However, thanks to his tiny hands, Baby Bakugo doesn’t go far with his plans. The temper tantrum is overshadowed rather fast when the kid starts to tear up, leaving Midoriya in a panic. As for Shoto? Well, the boy decides it’s time to whip out his phone and take a photo of the meltdown for posterity’s sake.

If you love this AU story, then Daily Krumbs has other pieces of it to check out. This is the first fan-video released in the trilogy, but a manga has been published showing Baby Midoriya in the care of Ochaco and Bakugo. Another hones in on a Tiny Todoroki being babysat by Bakugo, so maybe Iida will be the next hero-in-training to get de-aged here.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.