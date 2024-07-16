My Hero Academia Season 7 Declares Endeavor Its Newest MVP

My Hero Academia is now in the midst of the final key fights between the heroes and villains, and Season 7 has dubbed Endeavor the MVP of the latest episode! It’s been a pretty pivotal time for Endeavor as during the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc last season, Dabi revealed that he was actually the thought dead Toya Todoroki. This not only publicly outed Endeavor’s abuse of his family, but further emphasized just how much more Endeavor had to grow on his path to atoning for all of the sins of his past. Now it’s all come to the forefront in these final fights with the villains.

My Hero Academia Season 7 pushed more of Endeavor’s issues to the forefront in the first few episodes of this final war as not only did Shoto have to be the one to take down his older brother, but All For One is hitting all of Endeavor’s mental weaknesses in their fight so far. Being the one hero left who can truly stand up against the villain’s power, Endeavor finally went all out with the newest episode and thus My Hero Academia has named the hero Season 7’s newest MVP. Check out Endeavor’s special MVP clip below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/heroaca_anime/status/1812819403357983058

My Hero Academia: Why Endeavor is an MVP

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10 sees Endeavor return to the fight against All For One, and Endeavor decides to burn his flames all out in order to truly deal damage to the villain. He had been holding himself back before thanks to his mixed emotions, but his mental state is still very much fragile through the fight. But in this newest assault on All For One, Endeavor made sure to deal as much damage as possible while making sure not to hold anything back.

This leaves him with some pretty big injuries, and unfortunately it’s made clear that All For One is also far from being defeated. With My Hero Academia Season 7 getting more intense with each new episode of the anime coming next, Endeavor will be far from the only MVP we see as the villains push the heroes further than they have ever gone before.

You can catch up with the newest episodes of My Hero Academia Season 7 now streaming with Crunchyroll, and the newest chapters of the manga with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.