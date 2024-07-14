My Hero Academia Strikes With Bakugo’s Most Explosive Attack Yet

My Hero Academia Season 7 is now working its way through the final battles between the heroes and villains, and the newest episode exploded with Katsuki Bakugo’s most explosive fight yet! My Hero Academia has returned for the second half of Season 7 that will be airing new episodes throughout the Summer, and Bakugo and the others heroes are still stuck in their respective battlefields. While much of the episode focuses on Endeavor’s fight against All For One, the newest episode also shifted its focus to the fight happening against Tomura Shigaraki in the floating U.A. Academy battlefield.

When we had last seen this battlefield in action, Bakugo and the other heroes quickly realized that Izuku Midoriya had been pulled away by Himiko Toga. This means that as Deku tries to fly to the battlefield as fast as he possibly can, Bakugo and the other heroes somehow need to fight off Shigaraki long enough. But even without the use of his Decay and other quirks, Shigaraki still has a body that’s on par with that of All Might in his prime. Even with all of that, Bakugo unleashed the strongest version of his Howitzer Impact yet with a new Cluster variant!

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/glennster2363/status/1812084131968225418

My Hero Academia: Howitzer Impact Cluster Explained

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10 revisits Bakugo and the other heroes while they are facing off against Shigaraki. The villain’s changing body means that each of his spreading hands are keeping all of the heroes from getting to him directly, but Bakugo’s running out of patience. With enough sweat stored up, Bakugo reveals that the Support Course have built a new rocket launch type of device into his back, the Suppressive Heavy Mobile Unit: Strafe Panzer.

This sends out several smaller blasts alongside each of Bakugo’s already unleashed blasts, and he starts tearing through Shigaraki with the intent of landing a direct hit. With a new cluster version of the Howitzer Impact, Bakugo indeed makes it to Shigaraki’s main body but unfortunately it’s not good enough. Shigaraki grabs Bakugo’s arm, breaks it, and damages half of Bakugo’s body in the attack. So while it was an explosive display of force, it wasn’t enough to even really damage Shigaraki in the moment.

With Deku speeding towards the battlefield and Bakugo in this state, it’s going to be a long fight as Shigaraki continues to make use of his new strength.