My Hero Academia Brings Back Shocking Fan-Favorite

My Hero Academia's Paranormal Liberation War only has one more episode until the fight featuring Class 1-A and the legions following Shigaraki comes to an end. Despite this fact, the anime adaptation isn't holding anything back as following the big reveal by the villain Dabi during last week's installment, a major character has made a surprising comeback. With said return shifting the tides of the war, the battle is far from over as Deku and company try to stay on their feet.

Warning. If you have yet to see the latest episode of My Hero Academia's sixth season, be forewarned that we are diving into MAJOR spoiler territory on this one.

Following the revelation that Dabi was in fact Toya Todoroki, the eldest son of Endeavor and brother to Class 1-A's Shoto, the heroes welcomed the return of Best Jeanist, the top hero that faked his own death to help Hawks infiltrate the collective of villains. The crime fighter with mastery over fabric wasn't the biggest return of this latest episode, however, as Lemillion, aka Mirio of the Big Three, dove back into action against Gigantomachia with his Quirk restored to him.

Mirio had lost his Quirk in the fourth season of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, being struck by the crime lord Overhaul with a "Deleter Round" which stole his ability to become intangible and seemingly took his ability to fight crime to boot. Luckily, the member of the Big Three had an ace up his sleeve as the young Eri had been training to master her Quirk, "rewinding" the damage done to Lemillion and once again giving him his Quirk back.

Mirio arrives at the battle just in time to save the apprentice to Endeavor, Burnin', from a High-End Nomu assault, and lends a major hand to Midoriya and company as the League of Villains are held in place by Best Jeanist. Unfortunately, not all the antagonists are out of commission as Mr. Compress is aiming to finally get his shining moment in the battle that has seen plenty of the villains stepping up to the plate.

What did you think of Mirio's big comeback? Who do you think will win this war for the future of Hero Society?