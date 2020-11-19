My Hero Academia Is Now Selling One of Bakugo's Best Shirts

✖

My Hero Academia fans will go a long way to represent their favorite character, and few heroes have earned a more loyal fanbase than Bakugo Katsuki. The boy may not have gotten off on the right foot given his surly attitude, but Bakugo has come a long way since his debut. In fact, there are hordes of fans who happily call Bakugo their favorite, and they can now dress like the hero thanks to a new piece of merch.

The official My Hero Academia webstore has updated its offerings to include a special shirt that Bakugo likes to wear. The black top can be found below in all of its softness. The v-neck shirt is a simple one with short sleeves with graphics on the front. Known as the 'Aji Fry' shirt, Bakugo has worn this top more than once, and it has been copied by fans for cosplaying and more.

Now, it seems an official version of the shirt is one the way. My Hero Academia plans to sell the new shirt for just under $25 USD before taxes and shipping. Currently, the shirt is only available to ship domestically in Japan, but there are ways around that caveat. There are forwarding services that will ship the shirt to you from Japan, but it will cost a good chunk of change.

If you are looking to get official My Hero Academia merchandise stateside, you don't have to look far. Brands like Funimation and Crunchyroll have put out their own merch based on the series. You can visit any Hot Topic or BoxLunch to find such goodies, but when it comes to this shirt, it is an exclusive to the anime's online web front.

Would you like to add this My Hero Academia shirt to your wardrobe...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.