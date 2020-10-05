My Hero Academia Season 5 Trailer Sets up a Tense First Half

My Hero Academia has finally shared a first look at its upcoming fifth season, and it teases an intense first half to come. The fifth season of the series was finally revealed during this year's HeroFes event, and it shows us a good look at the first arc coming in the fifth season as Class 1-A and Class 1-B prepare for a new kind of training exercise as the two classes will be pitted against each other for the first time in the anime series. Not only that, but it's teasing some pretty intense moments.

The fifth season of the series has yet to confirm how many episodes it will last, nor what parts of the manga it will cover, but My Hero Academia's next season will begin with an adaptation of the Joint Training arc. This arc is packed with action, but there's also a new development bubbling underneath.

When My Hero Academia first brought Season 4 of the series to an end, it shared a cliffhanger in which Izuku Midoriya woke up within a strange black void with the other previous hosts of One For All. Naturally, the series will have to pick up where that cliffhanger left off as Deku learns more about the mysteries of his power. But that's all in the background.

At the same time, Deku and the other members of Class 1-A will be taking on 1-B in a series of battle exercises that tests just how much each of them has grown through the course of their training thus far. They won't be the only ones, however, as Hitoshi Shinso (who we had last seen during the Sports Festival arc) will be making his hero debut as he attempts to transfer from the general course to the official hero track like the others.

My Hero Academia's fifth season will be premiering as part of the Spring 2020 anime season, but there is currently no concrete release date known as of this writing. After the Joint Training arc things get even more intense, so Season 5 just might be even better than the first two if all goes off as planned. But what do you think?

