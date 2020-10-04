My Hero Academia Season 5 Trailer Teases Shinso's Hero Debut

My Hero Academia has debuted the first teaser trailer for Season 5 of the anime, and it surprisingly teases Hitoshi Shinso's hero debut. My Hero Academia fans have been wondering when Season 5 was finally going to make its debut after being announced when the fourth season came to an end, and we recently got out answer. During HeroFes 2020, a special event My Hero Academia held in Japan, the staff behind the series confirmed that the fifth season of the anime was going to be making its debut during the Spring 2021 anime season.

Along with the announcement that the fifth season of the series was going to premiere next Spring, My Hero Academia also debuted the first look at the new episodes with a teaser trailer packed with tons of characters with all new looks. And curiously, Shinso was included among this group.

The teaser trailer for Season 5 of the series teases a huge battle between the heroes of Class 1-A and Class 1-B, and each of them is sporting their full hero looks (making it the first time we'll be seeing this gear in action in the anime), and Shinso sneaks in both the trailer and the poster without being an official member of either of these classes.

Without giving too much away for fans not caught up with the manga, the next season of the series will be adapting the Joint Training arc. This arc features a major training session between Class 1-A and 1-B (with Shinso in tow), and Shinso is an anchor of the arc as a whole as he debuts himself in the hero exercises as he attempts to transfer from the general course.

This arc will also pick up from that massive cliffhanger left from the fourth season which saw Deku in a strange void with the previous hosts residing in One For All. so not only is this major brawl between the two hero classes (and Shinso) going to be in the next season but we still have to see what that big Deku cliffhanger was all about!

