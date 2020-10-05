My Hero Academia Gives First Look at Season 5 Costumes

My Hero Academia has debuted the first trailer for its fifth season, and it has given fans the first look at some of the new hero looks and costumes that we will see in the anime. During HeroFes 2020, a special celebration the series holds each year to tease the next batch of anime episodes, My Hero Academia showed off the first look at Season 5 and teased that we will be seeing a major battle between Class 1-A and Class 1-B when the new season premieres next Spring. This will be the first time we see many of the 1-B students in full hero gear.

This is big news for a number of reasons, but we will also see some new looks for a few members of Class 1-A. The trailer shows a few of them with a new look for Katsuki Bakugo and Yaoyorozu Momo, but there's also one student included in these classes that also shows off a new look too as Hitoshi Shinso gears up for his hero debut.

You can get a much closer look at some of Class 1-A's costumes as well as Shinso's new hero look (that also includes a scarf, curiously) on the newest poster for the new season as My Hero Academia readies itself for the Joint Training arc.

When the anime returns, it will be adapting the Joint Training arc of the series as Class 1-A and 1-B take on their first mock battles against one another. Shinso is also included in this crew, and some pretty major developments are on the way when the anime making its big return next year.

