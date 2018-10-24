‘My Hero Academia’ Art Imagines Momo’s Perfect Pro Hero Suit

Being a professional hero is hard work, but it does have its benefits. When it comes to Izuku Midoriya, the boy gets to reap the benefits of training under All Might. As for others, it comes down to wearing a useful costume, and one piece of art is imagining the best Pro Hero suit for Momo Yaoyorozu.

Over on Twitter, an artist known as Onughost gave the heroine their own spin. These days, My Hero Academia has Momo in a slinky mini-dress thanks to her Creation quirk. However, as she gets older, this concept art imagines Momo is a costume suited for any Tomb Raider fan.

However, if we’re being honest, Lara Croft wouldn’t pull off this suit as well as Momo could.

Pro hero Creati! Current Momo deserves better, so here’s her in the future after she gets some upgrades #bnha pic.twitter.com/KEFVIWNAT2 — 👹ONI🎃GHOST👻 (@onughost) October 20, 2018

As you can see above, the aged-up Momo is seen in a strapped uniform that has plenty of exposed windows. The open areas will allow Momo to use her Creation quirk freely, but it also has enough coverage to give her better armor. Too much exposed skin can lead to some gnarly injuries during battle, so the outfit’s high collar protects her vitals.

“I tried to keep a lot of skin available with some more arm/leg protection. I also gave her a touchscreen arm thing for information instead of a book on a literal bookshelf,” the artist explained.

“Also I didn’t draw it but I imagine she would have a cape to wear over this sometimes,” they continued. “Hope you guys dig this design!”

Of course, there is no telling how Momo’s outfit will change as she grows older, but her Creation quirk will be an interesting one to navigate around. For it to work efficiently, Momo has to keep her clothing to a minimum, but battling supervillains for a living puts her in danger’s way everyday. A makeover like the one Onughost drew up would help balance those needs as Momo gets older, so here’s to hoping creator Kohei Horikoshi has got some similar ideas of his own.

So, do you think this outfit works for Momo?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.