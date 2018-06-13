Did ‘My Hero Academia’ Just Kill One Of Its Top Heroes?

My Hero Academia is toeing into one of its darkest arcs yet. This weekend, audiences watched as season three put All Might against All For One, but Symbol of Peace was not quick enough to save one of his comrades. After all, Best Jeanist took a direct hit from the villain, and fans were left reeling from the Pro Hero’s downfall.

Still, one question about the hero remains, and that is whether Best Jeanist is dead. So, if you don’t mind spoilers, you you can keep on reading.

When My Hero Academia‘s most recent episode aired, things got dangerous fast. In the wake of All For One’s quiet arrival, fans watched as the villain tried to kill Pro Heroes such as Mt. Lady. The baddie nearly did with his explosive attack, but Best Jeanist managed to rescue his comrades by using his Quirk to tug them away by their uniforms. However, the move also helped Best Jeanist realize who he was fighting.

Looking horrified, Best Jeanist is seen looking to All For One once he puts together the villain’s true identity. Before the Kamino Ward raid began, the police warned the Pro Heroes there was someone orchestrating the moves of the League of Villains and that the person was as strong as All Might. All For One’s brutal attack showed Best Jeanist he was the baddie in question, but that didn’t deter the main.

After a bit of monologuing on All For One’s part, Best Jeanist decided it was time he acted. He tried to use his Fiber Quirk on the baddie, but All For One countered by skewering Best Jeanist through the chest. The stylish hero flopped back bloodied, and his eyes went blank at the massive injury. However, as manga readers will know, Best Jeanist isn’t dead yet.

Though critically injured, Best Jeanist hangs on long enough to be rescued. Kamui Woods manages to save his comrades and the other Pro Heroes injured by All For One, but Best Jeanist does not make a quick recovery. In the manga currently, Best Jeanist is still healing as he had to take a leave of absence following All For One’s attack. So, the fandom isn’t sure how the Pro Hero will bounce back from the blow.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Were you surprised by Best Jeanist's brutal takedown?