‘My Hero Academia’ Debate Questions Anime’s Slimmed Down Heroines

My Hero Academia stands as one of Japan’s most popular properties, and it is all thanks to its superhero flair. Kohei Horikoshi put great care into creating the franchise and paid close attention to each character. However, a debate has arisen in the anime fandom, and it has to do with a change made to My Hero Academia‘s female characters.

The on-going debate popped up when a user on Twitter known as Symbol of Smash hit up fans. “I cant [sic] stand how the animators of [My Hero Academia] love making all the girls in [My Hero Academia] thinner, lmao why do they hate how they actually look,” the fan shared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the fan shared comparison shots of select heroines. In one panel, fans can see girls like Momo or Uraraka from the manga, and they look like normal woman. The girls appear fit given all their hero training, but they have curves and realistic lumps. However, the anime doesn’t look like this; My Hero Academia slimmed down all its heroes for the small screen, giving heroines like Momo and Ashido the most obviously makeovers.

I cant stand how the animators of bnha love making all the girls in bnha thinner, lmao why do they hate how they actually look?? pic.twitter.com/mdYxEcAnox — All Might (@SymbolOfSmash) March 23, 2019

While this topic has prompted debate amongst fans before, netizens are still struggling to come to terms with the makeovers. In the past, Horikoshi did an interview with the character designer of his series’ anime, Yoshihiko Umakoshi. It was there the latter said his team purposefully slimmed down the girls even though they tried to bring out Horikoshi’s thicker designs. Now, fans are trying to decide if the show’s change works, and it seems

So, what do you make of this debate? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!