‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Tries His Hand At ‘Devilman’

Devilman Crybaby has just premiered on Netflix, and fans are responding positively to the new spin on Go Nagai’s original series. Fans have taken such a liking to it, in fact, that the mania has spread to others in the anime and manga industry.

This includes the likes of My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi, and his spin on the series is a feast for the eyes.

His Devilman pieces includes a take on the titular Devilman, Akira Fudo (as Amon), and the other includes a stare down between Amon and major demon enemy Sirene, who lusts after Amon in a deadly way.

Let me bless your timelines with Devilman art by Kohei Horikoshi. pic.twitter.com/6njLwBUKRg — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) January 7, 2018

Horikoshi’s fans will definitely be happy to see this Devilman art, but it will surely make the wait for season 3 of My Hero Academia even tougher. Luckily it recently revealed a new trailer teasing the season as well as an image teasing the season during its official announcement. Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc. If that’s not enough, why not lookup Horikoshi’s original one-shot Barrage?

Along with season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visualdepicting a character fans have never seen before.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Devilman, first created by Go Nagai, is a series follows Akira Fudo, a young over achieving student without a violent bone in his body. When Yokai, who had been banned by God into an alternate dimension, began crossing over into the human realm, Akira fuses with the Devil Amon, and becomes Devilman. After fusing with Amon, Akira realizes that controlling the power isn’t as easy as he hoped. Not only must Akira fight the demons, but he’s got to fight to keep control of his own body.