‘My Hero Academia’ Dub Cast Announces Reddit AMA

My Hero Academia was born to be a hit, but the anime has been helped along by those backing its characters. In the United States, Funimation knocked casting out of the park for the anime’s English dub, and fans will be able to ask key members of that crew questions real soon.

Yes, that’s right. The gang behind My Hero Academia‘s dub are heading to Reddit, and their Ask Me Anything (AMA) promises to go beyond.

The announcement was made not long ago over on My Hero Academia‘s leading thread on Reddit.

“ANOTHER AMA COMING YOUR WAY,” the moderators shared.

“This time we have FOUR of the voice actors from Funimation joining us this time! Chris Sabat! Justin Briner! Clifford Chapin! Colleen Clinkenbeard! They’re here to answer your burning desire questions you have about the series,the dub, voice acting and whatever else you can think of (within reason of course). We said that there was another surprise in the works in the 250K thread and this is it! Get Hype!”

There is only one caveat for the AMA, and that has to do with spoilers. The moderators will keep an eye out for any questions involving the manga. These will not be allowed as several members of the dub cast do not keep up with the manga, and no one wants to be spoiled about a future arc.

As for when the event will take place, Reddit will host the AMA on March 26. It will take place between 2:30 – 4:00 pm CST, and Funimation is hyping the event on their end as well. The Q&A session is being hosted in light of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes‘ home video release as it will hit shelves later this month.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

