My Hero Academia Preview Dives Into The Class War Of Ultimate Academy

While the first episode of My Hero Academia's fifth season focused on a training exercise with Class 1-A battling against the Big Three, the true test is about to take place with Midoriya and his friends facing off against their rivals in Class 1-B. With the next episode of season five set to land, it's clear that UA Academy is going to be quite the scene during this new class war that will see aspiring heroes face off against one another in a bid to continue their journeys to becoming professional heroes protecting the world at large.

In the previous installment of My Hero Academia, the focus was taken away from Deku and his fellow classmates and placed upon Hawks, Endeavor, and their struggles as top heroes. Following their battle against the High-End Nomu, we bore witness to them coming across the villain known as Dabi, who attempts to use their injuries to get rid of the heroes once and for all. With Endeavor making a solemn vow to his family to carve a bright future out for them, Hawks is in a far more dangerous scenario as he goes undercover within the League of Villains at the behest of the Public Safety Commission.

The official description for the next episode of My Hero Academia, Episode 92, reads as such:

"Class A and Class B are forming teams. What kind of quirks and teamwork will they how us? Who will get the upper hand on their first battle?"

Though the first half of the fifth season of My Hero Academia will be focusing on this war of the young heroes of UA Academy, the second half will take a decidedly different angle by focusing on the likes of Shigaraki and the other young villains that make up the League of Villains. With Overhaul and Gentle Criminal hogging the spotlight throughout the fourth season of the anime, Shigaraki and his clan have definitely been out of focus for some time since the defeat of their leader of All For One.

Via Atsushi101X