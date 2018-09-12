‘My Hero Academia’ Fan Goes Viral After Saving Stranger From Stabbing

To guys like Izuku Midoriya, All Might has been a role model for years, and it seems he isn’t the only person who has learned from the Symbol of Peace. Recently, a man in California channeled his inner All Might, and it led Blaine Hodge to save someone’s life.

According to local reports, Hodge proved he’s got what it takes to be a hero after the man stepped in to assist a woman being assaulted. The incident took place around Bakersfield, California when the man entered a Starbucks. Hodge stepped in between the woman and her assailant when the latter revealed he was armed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Witnesses say Hodge helped clear the woman from the attack, but he was injured in the process. The Samaritan was hit multiple time with what reports describes as a machete. Hodge’s friends say the man made a sacrifice to ensure the woman who was being attacked escaped, and it proves how heroic Hodge is.

Right now, the man is in the hospital recovering as he awaits surgery on his hand. Police have confirmed a male suspect is in custody following the attack, but the force’s statement didn’t address the specific weapon used by the assailant.

Anime fans were quick to make the story viral after they discovered Hodge was a fan of My Hero Academia. Local news reports covered the incident, and one broadcast used an image of Hodge wearing a t-shirt featuring All Might. Many are rallying for the real-life hero to get a cameo in My Hero Academia given his brave act as others dig into Hodge’s music career.

Strangely enough, the fan is a musician, and he’s slated to release a new album this month. The new album will be titled The Mind of a Hero, and even Katsuki Bakugo would admit that name is a pretty fitting one.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

So, do you think Hodge might have inherited One For All on the down-low? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!