My Hero Academia Introduces Fat Gum, the BMI Hero

My Hero Academia is not afraid to show out its best heroes. Time and again, the anime has introduced new pros for its next seasons, and that trend hasn’t died out. Season four is picking up serious steam these days, and fans got to meet on Pro Hero who has already become a favorite for many.

Over the weekend, My Hero Academia went live with a new episode, and it was there fans reunited with Kirishima. The boy is busy these days with a work study, but his pro mentor got fans buzzing. After all, Fat Gum is nearly impossible to dislike.

For those who do not know, Fat Gum is a top pro operating as a hero in Japan. He works at a major agency where he has been teaching Tamaki Armajiki how the gig works, and he accepts Kirishima as his next protege. Known as the BMI Hero, Fat Gum is known best for his tubby looks and ferocious power.

As you might have guessed, the BMI Hero uses his weight as part of his power. Fat Gum has enhanced strength and durability that all goes with his quirk. The quirk, which is called Fat Absorption, allows Fat Gum to absorb just about anything into his fat which traps them. He can also use fat deposits as energy stores. Fat Gum can convert that energy into raw strength, but there is a limit to how much Fat Gum can use that power.

It goes without saying that Fat Gum is insanely strong, but his unique powers come second to his friendly personality. When it comes to pros, the hero has one of the more balanced personalities which My Hero Academia fans are drawn to. And judging by this latest episode, audiences are going to see a lot more of Fat Gum moving forward.

