First ‘My Hero Academia’ Movie To Debut In 2018

My Hero Academia has made a name for itself with anime fans, and it looks like the franchise is about to take a big leap. A new report is out, and it indicates that Kohei Horikoshi's beloved series is getting its first anime feature next year.

If the reports are correct, then My Hero Academia will get its first anime film next summer. There is no targeted release date as of yet, but sources say the movie will cover an anime-only story. There's no word is Horikoshi will be involved with the story, but fans should expect to learn more about the title as Jump Festa moves closer.

The new report comes courtesy of Moetron who spotted the update on Manga Helpers. The site is known to have early leaks from upcoming issues of Shonen Jump, so fans will have to wait for an official announcement regarding the film. Weekly Shonen Jump will drop its next issue on December 11, so fans will want to keep an eye out. However, given the report's source, plenty of diehard fans are eager to trust the source.

My Hero Academia's film is just one of several upcoming releases fans are looking forward to. In the last week or so, news broke that the franchise is getting its first video game adaptation. Bandai Namco will publish the title, and details about the gaming title are slated to be revealed at Jump Festa later this month. And, of course, My Hero Academia will return to anime next spring when its third season debuts.

For those who aren't familiar with My Hero Academia, the manga by creator Kohei Horikoshi began publishing back in July 2014. Bones Studios adapted the series into an anime in 2016, and the series has quickly become a phenomenon. My Hero Academia takes place in a world full of people with quirks, which you might recognize as superpowers. Except Izuku Midoriya doesn't have one.

Izuku Midoriya has always wanted to be a hero, but he was born without a quirk. When the world's leading superhero All-Might chooses Izuku to be his successor, the boy's world is turned upside-down as he gains a quirk, a new school, and a set of very dangerous enemies.

Are you hyped for My Hero Academia's first film? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!