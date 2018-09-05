‘My Hero Academia” Fans Are Actually Thirsting Over Gang Orca

My Hero Academia is a show that never fails to catch fans off-guard. Whether it is with heroes or villains, there is always something going on with the show, but its latest surprise comes right from the fans.

After all, fans are totally thirsting over Gang Orca, and the trend has raised all kinds of questions.

As you can see below, the love for Gang Orca is very real these days. Not only is the Pro Hero one of the strongest in Japan, but he has a legion of fangirls backing him in real life. After making his official debut at the Provisional License Exam, Gang Orca has become a favorite, and fans admit their hearts kinda skip a beat when he’s on the screen.

For those with concerns, it is worth nothing that Gang Orca is, in fact, a human being. He may look like a Quirk, but he is a person before he is a Killer Whale. Not much is known about the hero’s life, but he was born Kugo Sakamata and is in his mid-30s. His quirk is called Orcinus, a power that gives him the appearance of a Killer Whale. For fans, they can associate this power to that of Fumikage Tokoyami as the boy has the features of a bird. However, both are different from Nezu, an actual mouse who manifested a quirk.

So, if you want to have a crush on Gang Orca, that is a decision you and your heart have to make. Hopefully, the series will pay more attention to the hero moving forward so fans can see every side of the bodied pro.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Fursona Delineation 101

Am I a furry because I’m tryna get pounded by Gang Orca after the latest My hero academia episode? — Princess!??? (@Princess_Knives) September 2, 2018

The Ultimate Prophecy

Gang Orca: appears



Bee: “somebody out there def wants to bang this dude and I’m scared” — ??bree?? Is this about Naruto (@breemeup) September 1, 2018

It Is Hot, Hot, Hot

What the fuck gang orca is hot — Adé? (@DUMBASSDAMASHII) September 1, 2018

Not Sure What This Means But Okay

Gang Orca can Gang my Orca any time — Nat Guevara ?? @ Mobile Suitle Gundam Fundam (@StrayLiger) September 2, 2018

Pleasure From The… Pain?

I’d let Gang Orca obliterate me — ♡ Ash ♡ (@Kiribakushima) September 2, 2018

Hottie Watch 2k18

goodnight gang orca is a hottie — katerine (@todorokizs) September 2, 2018

No One @ Them

Gang Orca is the hottest hero in mha don’t @ me — Gio, But Like, Human (@4GioGio4) September 4, 2018

