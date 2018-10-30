‘My Hero Academia’: Nike Restocks Izuku’s Air Force Sneakers

Izuku Midoriya may have a long way to go before he can be the world’s top hero, but he may be one of the most stylish. Sure, Best Jeanist has built a career around looking suave, but Izuku is nothing to laugh at. So, if you want to walk a mile in the boy’s shoes, then all you My Hero Academia fans can do so. Like, literally. Nike has put its Air Force sneakers back in stock, and the red kicks are the ones Izuku is fond of rocking.

As you can see here, Nike has renewed its stock of Air Force 1 High ID sneakers. The shoes will set fans back a cool $120 USD, but the red ones are uncanny to the ones Izuku wears as a civilian in My Hero Academia.

For die-hard cosplayers, owning a pair of these shoes will be a quick way to level up their anime look. While expensive, the Air Force 1 High ID shoes are high-end enough to persuade some fans to open their wallets.

You can buy the shoes for yourself here, but you may want to hurry. Nike is known to sell through their stock quickly, and Pro Heroes wait for no man when it comes to stocking up on their go-to footwear. You can also read up on the Air Force 1 line below:

“The once hoops shoe was named after Air Force One — the aircraft that carries the U.S. President. In 1982, it was the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air, revolutionizing the game while rapidly gaining traction around the world, from the hardwood, to the blacktop, to the core of hip-hop culture. Today, the Air Force 1 stays true to its roots with soft, springy cushioning, but the Nike Air technology takes a backseat to the shoe’s status as an icon.”

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

