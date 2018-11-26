‘My Hero Academia’ Developing Live-Action Stage Play

My Hero Academia is at the top of its game, and shonen lovers have taken notice. The popular manga has inspired everything from a TV series to a video game. And, thanks to a recent announcement, fans learned My Hero Academia will be heading to the stage soon enough.

Recently, fans learned about My Hero Academia‘s theatrical dreams. The series will be getting a stage play next year, and it will bring some of your favorite U.A. Academy stars to life.

According to reports, My Hero Academia: The Ultra Stage will debut sometime next spring. The play will open in Tokyo and Osaka, giving audiences in Japan easier access to shows. Director Yotai Mutoyoshi has been asked to oversee the play, and its story will be pulled from the manga Kohei Horikoshi created.

A new My Hero Academia live stage play titled “The Ultra Stage” is planned for Spring 2019, with performances in Tokyo and Osaka! pic.twitter.com/WkotkfX4aC — Hero News Network (@heronewsnetwork) November 22, 2018

So far, there is no exact synopsis attached to this project, but Weekly Shonen Jump did confirm the play is in development. For now, fans can look forward to the casting that will come from the play, and its live-action format will give fans a taste of what’s to come for My Hero Academia.

After all, the franchise is slated to get a live-action film one day. This year, a report confirmed Legendary Entertainment has secured rights to a live-action adaptation of My Hero Academia. While there is no release date attached for the film, it does have a skeleton crew behind it. Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter will be overseeing the movie while Ryosuke Yoritomi double-checks it for Shueisha, the publishing company behind the franchise. Since the announcement was made, fans have wondered how My Hero Academia could be translated into real life, but it seems this live-action adaptation won’t be the first to try such a makeover. Japan’s impending stage play has the privilege of breaking that boundary, and audiences are interested to see how the project turns out.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.