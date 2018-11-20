‘My Hero Academia’ Introduces A Long-Awaited Heroine

My Hero Academia doesn’t have a shortage of strong characters. From Eraserhead to Izuku Midoriya, there are plenty of powerhouses walking around UA Academy, and fans were finally shown another with one heroine’s big debut.

Recently, fans were treated to a new chapter of My Hero Academia, and it was a big one. Not only did the story bring Shoto Todoroki’s mock battle with Class 1-B to an end, but it introduced fans to the final student who entered UA Academy through recommendations.

The final page of chapter 206 dipped into the debut of Tokage Sennai. As it turns out, the heroine will be on the Class 1-B team going up against Bakugo’s brood. The joint training venture will pit all the students against each other, but Tokage will be a wild card for everyone.

tokage is my spirit animal pic.twitter.com/Yw3AZOvSm7 — dane? (@falloutdane) November 16, 2018

“I’ve been looking forward to the fourth set,” the representative of Class 1-B tells the other students. “That Tokage is in it after all, isn’t that right, Bakugo?”

“Tokage Sennai! The other recommended student from Class 1-B! She’s extremely dirty!”

Looking at the heroine’s appearance, fans can piece together what her power may be. In Japanese, Tokage can be translated as lizard, and that definition fits with her look. Tokage is seen wearing a skin-tight body suit patterned with scales, giving her the look of a lizard. The heroine’s outfit is completed by her pointed teeth and masked face, so readers are ready to see just what the girl can do.

After all, her status as a recommended student puts her in some high company. Tokage is the last of the group to be revealed, but fans know what the others can do. Todoroki was one of the recommended students as was Momo Yaoyorozu. They are joined by the so-called ‘Mud Man’ Juzo Honenuki, and the trio’s blistering strength has got fans looking forward to Tokage’s big battle.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.