‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Shocking Izuku Setback

My Hero Academia has messed with its heroes in some truly unforgiving ways, but none of them hold up to the series’ most recent twist. After all, Izuku Midoriya just got hit with a major setback, and it doesn’t seem like the boy will overcome it easily.

Recently, the series shared its new chapter, and the update followed Izuku after his quirk began to misbehave. Chapter 211 may have begun with a look at Class 1-B, but it did not take long before Izuku took center stage as One For All went haywire.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During his joint training exercise, Izuku found his inherited quirk go off the handle as black tendrils of energy began shooting from his body. Unable to hold them back, Izuku forced himself to the ground where he warned Shinso to run away.

“Run away! I can’t control this power,” Izuku cried, leaving the hopeful Hero Department student conflicted.

As the boy began to wrestle with One For All even more, Izuku was left blinded by pain as he tried to get his quirk under control once more.

“Why… It hurts. It hurts. It hurts. Why,” the boy asked before thinking back on all the good progress he’d made up until now.

“I received this power from All Might. I didn’t know anything about it and it hurt my body immensely. Despite that, I was gradually able to control it and thought that I would be able to improve from her on out. I just don’t want to worry others anymore,” Izuku said. “Stop it, One For All!”

The chapter ends without resolving the haywire quirk, but My Hero Academia has got a plan in the works for Izuku. The boy might not be able to help himself, but he has an entire class backing him. So, it seems like Ochaco Uraraka and Shinso will be the first ones to help Izuku ground himself following this explosive setback.

What do you think is up with One For All these days…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.