‘My Hero Academia’ Spin-Off Delves Into New Aizawa Arc

My Hero Academia is moving full speed ahead these days, and the same can be said for its spin-off. The special title has been peeling back pieces of Japan’s complex Pro Hero society, and it seems the spotlight is about to shift from All Might to another favorite hero.

After all, Shoto Aizawa is here to impress, and the underground pro is toeing into his own arc right now.

Recently, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes took time to set up a rather interesting story for Aizawa. The hero made a brief appearance in the spin-off’s last chapter, but this most recent update puts Eraserhead into direct contact with Koichi.

To start, chapter 40 begins with Koichi reminiscing on Eraserhead and sets up the save the vigilante has to make to keep the Pro Hero from dying at a villain’s hand.

“Eraserhead, a neighborhood hero who specializes in crime fighting. He doesn’t go in for TV appearances or gimmicky performances. Maybe that’s why he doesn’t come off as lovable as most heroes,” Koichi thinks to himself before adding: “He’s even kinda scary, and it’s why I’ve done my best to steer clear when I spot him in town.”

Despite avoiding the hero for so long, Koichi throws himself into the thick of battle when Aizawa is on the cusp of dying. A drugged-out villain manages to corner Eraserhead, but Koichi helps Aizawa escape and retaliate. In a stunning turnaround, Eraserhead is willing to work with Koichi despite his vigilante status, and the chapter ends with the young boy setting off an attack on Eraserhead’s orders.

It’s not clear how much of a role Eraserhead will play in this latest arc of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, but it is safe to say he’ll stick around for a bit longer. The hero is doing research into the street drug jacking up villains around Japan, and Koichi’s vigilante status exposes him to plenty of leads. Even if Eraserhead isn’t a fan of breaking the law, fans know Aizawa will do what it takes to finish a mission, so readers are hoping Koichi finds himself teaming up with the Pro Hero soon enough.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.