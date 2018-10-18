‘My Hero Academia’ Confirms Impending Break

My Hero Academia has become an unstoppable force in the anime fandom. Not only has its show become a top-tier shonen in three seasons, but its mighty manga has roped in readers around the world. However, the creator of My Hero Academia is human like the rest of us, and he’s got to take an occasional break.

So, if you were hoping for a story update in the next week, you’ll want to roll back that expectation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unaware, My Hero Academia will be going on a break this week. There will be no new chapter published in Weekly Shonen Jump‘s new issue, but chapter 203 will return on October 29.

So far, there is no word on why the super-short hiatus is hitting. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has not released a reason for his break, but the artist deserves a well-earned vacation. Recently, My Hero Academia wrapped its very successful third season and a film premiere. All of this coincided with the release of some plot-heavy chapters, so fans are more than happy to give Horikoshi a breather.

For now, fans will have to continue speculating about the manga’s next steps, and chapter 202 set up fans for a big update. As Classes 1-A and 1-B continue their joint training, the students take a short break before the third round gets underway. While All Might and Izuku have a conversation about One For All’s power, Bakugo joins the conversation and shows some surprising concern. Todoroki got fans all emotional with a painful flashback, and readers were given new details about his long-lost brother Toya. So, you can see why fans are eager to see what’s in store for chapter 203.

What do you think this on-going arc is working towards…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.