This ‘My Hero Academia’ Christmas Tree Is Mightier Than All Might

My Hero Academia has yet to delve into anime’s holiday episode trope, but that has not stopped fans from giving the show a festive makeover. After all, one netizen has shared their anime-centric Christmas tree, and it will redefine PLUS ULTRA in the best way.

Over on Twitter, a user known as @court_nyan made fans feel holly-jolly when they shared a video of their Christmas tree. The festive piece has all the holiday cheer, and it took everything up a notch with its handmade decor.

Plus, All Might is the tree topper… Is there any way that shining star can be topped?

My boyfriend and I finally finished setting up our #MyHeroAcademia Theme Christmas Tree in our apartment 🎄😍I hand made all the ornaments, star topper, and wall decor. The MHA Print above the stockings is from Miho Studios @Crunchyroll @FUNimation @VoiceOfVegeta pic.twitter.com/1DvN0uqeCB — CourtNyan (@court_nyan) December 3, 2018

As you can see above, the clip begins with a close-up of All Might’s topper. The fan admits she made the decor all by herself, so the tree ornament glitters gold and sees All Might flexing hard.

The reel pans down to show off the tree, and it has all sorts of adorable ornaments. The printed decor features heroes like Gran Torino and a slew of UA Academy all-stars. Of course, Izuku Midoriya can be seen hanging on the lit tree, and he’s joined by his friends Todoroki Shoto and Ochaco Uraraka to name a few.

Of course, the holiday decor goes beyond the tree. It turns out the fan and her boyfriend made anime-themed stockings. The entire room was pulled together with a My Hero Academia print, and even Funimation has shown support to the decor via a retweet.

If this set up is not festive enough for you, then the creator of My Hero Academia may be able to help. Just the other day, Kohei Horikoshi wowed when he posted some holiday artwork starring his series’ leads. As you can see here, the black-and-white piece shows Uraraka dressed in a sleek Santa get-up while Shoto thrives in a reindeer costume. However, it is Izuku who wins with his semi-nude Christmas tree look, and this fan may want to get a print of the drawing to add to her Christmas decor.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.