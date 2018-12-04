‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Shares 2018 Holiday Artwork

My Hero Academia may not be the most festive of series, but the superhero title knows how to get festive. Thanks to Kohei Horikoshi, a holiday sketch has been handed down to fans of some major UA Academy heroes, and they’ll want this for their holiday cards ASAP.

Over on Twitter, the creator of My Hero Academia shared his festive drawing with fans. The piece was posted to celebrate the release of the manga’s new volume, and Horikoshi felt a Christmas sketch was an appropriate tribute.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My Hero Academia volume 21 was released today! The cover is on fire! Thank you,” the wrote.

As you can see above, the drawing features three of My Hero Academia‘s stars… well, four really. You may miss the extra hero-in-training if you don’t look hard enough.

Ochaco Uraraka can be seen up front in a solid crouch. With her hands posed, the gravity defying heroine can be seen rocking a santa hat and sleek suit. Behind her, fans can see a hero dressed in reindeer antlers, and it is none other than Todoroki Shoto. The half-and-half boy looks plenty poised in a cape, but nothing can beat the last member of the trio.

After all, Izuku Midoriya can be seen in the back, and he’s plenty shirtless. The hero is proving haters wrong with his ripped chest, and Izuku manages to look swole even when there is a giant Christmas tree on his head. Clearly, his green hair has taken a festive life of its own, and the only person who could have stopped it was All Might.

As for the fourth hero, did you catch the cooked bird plated before the other heroes? Yes, that is Fumikage Tokoyami looking a bit crispy, and the Class 1-A student looks none to happy about being (quite literally) roasted.

Do you need a full-on My Hero Academia holiday special now? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.