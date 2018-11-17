‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Stuns With Resurfaced Marvel Artwork

My Hero Academia‘s creator is living his best life these days. Kohei Horikoshi has become a household name amongst fans thanks to his superhero series, but the artist has interests outside of his manga. After all, the guy is a major Marvel fan, and a resurfaced drawing of his is proving it.

So, if Marvel Comics wants to recruit Horikoshi for a special one-shot, fans would be plenty grateful.

Over on Twitter, fans began buzzing when a piece of art by Horikoshi resurfaced. The drawing was collected along with several more the artist did, and the colored number is plenty impressive.

As you can see above, the artwork brings together the best of Marvel. To the left, fans can see Johnny Storm flaming on in his Fantastic Four suit. Spider-Man can be seen sulking before him, and his masked costume looks as good as any seen before.

Of course, the team is headed up by Captain America. The bulky superhero is seen in his traditional costume with its winged helmet and all. The captain’s shield can be seen in hand, and his gritted teeth makes him look rather terrifying.

To the right, two more heroes can be seen suited up, and they are easy to recognize. In the background, Iron Man can be seen sporting his red-and-gold armor, and the suit looks more streamlined than most seen in the MCU. Below him, fans can see Ms. Marvel standing at attention, and Carol Danvers looks ready to brawl as she cracks her gloved knuckles.

This is not the first time Horikoshi has shown off his love for comics, and the artist is a noted fan of Marvel in particular. During his first-ever trip to the United States, Horikoshi told fans at San Diego Comic-Con that his favorite superhero is Spider-Man. Now, fans are starting to imagine what a comic special with Peter would look like, and they’d be plenty happy to read such a run if it came to be.

So, what do you think about this fan-art? Would you like Horikoshi to do an actual comic with Marvel?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.