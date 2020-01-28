My Hero Academia Sets Up Major New Arc

Over the last several years, My Hero Academia has flown through its share of arcs. Izuku has gone through a lot of stuff in his first year of high school. Now, it seems like things will get even more interesting as he transitions to his second year, and it is all thanks to a new arc.

Not too long ago, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there they got a tease about the series’ next arc. Not only are the League of Villains planning a huge war against Pro Heroes, but Izuku has his own mission to fulfill. He needs to get a master of One For All, and he will need Nana Shimura’s help to do so.

In chapter 257, fans were given insight into Izuku and his next training mission. After talking about the ins-and-outs of One For All, Bakugo asks the pair which quirk his rival will learn next. Right now, Izuku is able to use Blackwhip just a bit, but All Might knows he is ready for more.

“Float,” the Symbol of Peace tells Izuku. “My master’s quirk.”

Naturally, Izuku is shocked he will be tasked with learning Nana’s quirk next. He did not even know he has other powers until his fated meeting with One For All during a joint training course. When Izuku came face to face with a past user of the quirk, he learned he had inherited a slew of powers, and he will need to master them all if he wants to take down All For One in the end.

