My Hero Academia Fan Uses Math to Reveal How Powerful 100% Deku Real Is

If you are keeping up with My Hero Academia these days, then you know several big things just came for its heroes. This weekend saw the Overhaul arc come to an end, and it closed with all the feels. The foreboding finale has got fans revisiting the show’s most recent episodes as their triumphant fight makes fans feel good again. And in doing so, one fan decided to share research on Izuku’s actual power level.

Over on Youtube, a user known as Jacob Underwood posted a comment which breaks down the math behind 100% Cowl Deku. After all, the form was seen for the first time during the Overhaul arc, and it was Eri who helped Izuku use One For All at its true maximum.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Izuku to basically ‘disappear’ like he did when he accidentally used 100%, he’s have to move faster than the human eye can perceive. Let’s say he moved 100 feet upwards (although he obviously went way farther), and Overhaul was looking straight at him when [he] launched himself,” the user explains.

“A study by the US Airforce showed that a trained pilot could see an imagine that flashed on the screen for 1/220th of a second.”

According to this study, that means Izuku was traveling at a rate of 17, 045 miles per hour. That kind of figure makes him eight times faster than the world’s quickest jet, and he would be moving at about 10x the speed of a bullet.

With that kind of speed behind him, you can bet Izuku would put some serious force down. Overhaul would have absorbed 3,409,000 newtons of face if he’d been hit a peak power. So as you can see, Izuku’s power is what prompted Overhaul to lose his cool and ultimately open a path for Izuku to survive.

Did you think Izuku’s latest battle was impresesive or…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.