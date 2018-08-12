‘My Hero Academia’ Levels Up Its Most Disgusting Quirk Yet

When it comes to quirks, My Hero Academia is in no short supply. The series has all kinds of power-ups at its disposal, and some of them are stranger than others As for others… Well, they are just downright disgusting.

So, leave it to My Hero Academia to play up those stomach-churning quirks!

If you are caught up with the anime’s latest season, you will know there’s a truly gross quirk on the loose these days. My Hero Academia is deep into its latest arc, and fans were introduced to Seiji Shishikura as such. It didn’t take long for audiences to learn about the student’s quirk, and the fleshy power just got even worse.

This weekend, fans were shown the true nature of Seiji’s flesh-centric power. The boy wields a quirk known as Meatball, and it does exactly what it sounds like. Seiji has the ability to manipulate human flesh by touching it. He can manipulate his own flesh to turn it into long-distance projectiles, and they can turn opponents into literal meatballs should they make contact.

As it turns out, the fleshy power Seiji wields is great for capture, and its distance is great for sneaking. Not only did the student turn poor Kirishima into a meatball, but he formed Bakugo into one as well. However, when Seiji does sustain damage, he loses the ability to keep his victims balled up and they can return to normal.

Bakugou and Kirishima turning back into their normal selves looks…interesting…….. pic.twitter.com/RRdCPwiNoH — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) August 11, 2018

Obviously, the idea of being compressed into a human meatball is horrifying, but that isn’t even the worst part. Just as My Hero Academia‘s new episode showed, the process of reverting back to normal is so gross. With Kaminari’s help, Kirishima and Bakugo were able to revert to their usual forms, but the wiggling their meat-balled selves had to do to return to normal is gag inducing.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, although he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero, All Might, and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.

So, where does this Quirk rate on your Yuck Scale these days? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!