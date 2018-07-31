Michael B. Jordan Shows His Love for ‘My Hero Academia’

Decades ago, finding anime fans in the U.S. took some digging. However, thanks to the Internet and a bevy of overseas licensers, it has become easier than ever to watch anime. So, really, it isn’t surprising to see your favorite celebrities getting real about Naruto or Bleach.

Just ask all of Michael B. Jordan’s stans. The rising actor is a big anime fan, and he got fans buzzing on social media after he shared some low-key love for My Hero Academia.

Over on Instagram, the whole schtick went down because of a meme. Crunchyroll, a go-to anime streaming service, hit their profile up with a meme connecting All Might to Naruto. The post, which can be seen below, got plenty of likes — and fans did spot a special one.

Rather than shouting out All Might himself, Jordan snuck a simple like. A few fans noticed the subtle shoutout, and the Crunchyroll meme has since taken a life of its own on Twitter.

Of course, the main reason fans are buzzing over the actor’s social media move is because of some headlines Jordan made earlier this year. Back in February, the actor was promoting his role in Black Panther, and his well-documented love for anime became a conversation point to many. Jordan’s past interviews and tweets were dug up, revealing his long-time interest in titles like Dragon Ball. So, fans are excited Jordan is giving a newer shonen title his seal of approval. My Hero Academia stands as one of anime’s top titles these days, and there is something poignant about a MCU star giving props to this superhero series.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

