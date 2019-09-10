My Hero Academia Star Reveals How Season 4 and New Movie Connect

My Hero Academia is just a matter of weeks away from its big comeback. Starting this October, the Shonen series will return with season four before its new movie follows up this December. Fans are more hyped than ever for the anime’s return, but there is the lingering question of whether the ventures will connect. And if a new interview is right, then the answer to the question is yes.

Recently, PASH did an interview with the star of My Hero Academia to talk about the show. It was there the voice of Izuku Midoriya, Daiki Yamashita, revealed how season four will tie into My Hero Academia’s upcoming movie.

“Horikoshi-sensei was of course again involved as the directional supervisor of the movie, and much like how the anime is linked with the main story, the movie is also linked in that way,” the voice actor explained.

“For example, if you watched the movie then went back to watch the anime, the events would still make sense. The same goes vice versa as well. I hope everyone can come and watch the movie when it’s out!”

According to Yamashita, both season four and My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will tie into the overall canon of the series. The actor did not say if there stories were directly tied to one another, but fans feel encouraged hearing how the film ties into the anime as a whole. After all, there are plenty of films which bypass the canon entirely, and fans are left bemoaning what could have been. Now, it seems like this upcoming movie will tie into the canon as did the first one, so the venture will be a must-watch for My Hero Academia fanatics.

Are you ready to see My Hero Academia return to the screen?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.