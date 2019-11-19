My Hero Academia Introduces the Dragon Hero, Ryukyu

By its name alone, you can tell My Hero Academia has a lot of heroes. The hit series is set in a world where heroes are real, and they put their powers to the test daily. For aspiring heroes, they must figure out how to best use their unique powers to fight crime, and fans are loving one of the series’ most recent newcomers.

After all, it isn’t everyday you see a Pro Hero turn into a dragon, but fans are more than happy to welcome more heroes like Ryukyu down the line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new episode, and it was there fans met a new Pro Hero. With the fourth season tracking Class 1-A on their work studies, fans were curious what Ochaco has been up to. It turns out the heroine teamed up with Floppy and Nejire Hado for her assignment, and they are working up the Dragon Hero named Ryukyu.

For fans, this is the first time they have met Ryukyu in person. The heroine is ranked ninth on the Pro Hero list, and she operates her own agency. She decided to take on Floppy and Ochaco much like Sir Nighteye did for Izuku. On their first mission, Ryukyu proves she is a kind but straightforward pro who has some serious teaching skills. And as you can imagine, she has a rather awesome design.

The heroine, as you can see above, has short blond hair that is obscured by a mask made of dragon claws. Ryukyu also has sharp teeth and pierced ears which match his red-and-yellow costume. Somehow, this suit accommodates Ryukyu when she turns into a dragon, and fans are eager to learn more about the heroine as season four moves forward.

Do you like this all-new Pro Hero? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.