My Hero Academia Scene Sparks Stranger Things Comparison

My Hero Academia has plenty more to do before season four ends, but the series hit its high point last weekend with a special episode. Fans watched as Izuku took on Overhaul in a final battle which easily cemented the hero’s potential. The epic fight has garnered all sorts of praise, and it didn’t take long before fans started looking harder at the episode.

And if you spotted a certain Stranger Things allusion, don’t be too surprised! You are not the only one who did so, and many are curious whether the Netflix series had any influence on scene in question.

If you have seen the new episode of My Hero Academia, then you may know what scene is being spoken of. At one point, Izuku is seen with Eri on his back as he faces down a very irate Overhaul. The baddie will do whatever to get his meal ticket back, and Overhaul transforms into a horrendous monster to take down Izuku.

The scene in and of itself is impressive, but fans of Stranger Things had to check it out a few times. If you look closely at the monster which Overhaul turns into, you may notice its similarities with a certain Upside Down beast. Overhaul looks eerily like the Mind Flayer seen in the last two seasons of Stranger Things.

It is up for you to decide whether or not the pair look alike. From their hulking figures to their power, there are more things connecting the monsters than not. So if you agree with the whole theory, then it is time you got to working on an actual Izuku x Eleven crossover!

