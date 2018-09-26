‘My Hero Academia’ Welcomes Its First Exchange Student

My Hero Academia has a whole school of heroes to explore, and it seems one of them was just introduced to fans. Just before season three comes to a close, U.A. Academy has given fans a look at a never-before-seen exchange student, and she is something.

So, everyone, it is time you gave a warm welcome to Pony Tsunotori.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new episode, and it saw a whole lot happen. Not only did fans get a glimpse at the big baddie of season four, but My Hero Academia took time to reunite Classes 1-A and 1-B. It was there fans met Pony for the first time, and she has amassed a legion of fans already.

“According to Vlad Teacher, we’ll have classes together this semester,” the girl says, blinking her wide blue eyes. “I’m looking forward to it!”

Seeing the new girl, the boys of Class 1-A are more than ready to welcome her. When she is approached by Kaminari and Kirishima, they bring up her exchange status, and Pony gives them a line she learned from Monoma.

“I’ll beat you up so bad you won’t be able to get back up,” she says, leaving the boys of Class 1-A a lot less enamored.

For those curious about Pony, the girl seems to have a quirk that works similar to other physical powers. Like Tokoyami or Tsuyu, Pony has the powers of a horse, and she has a solid offensive strength as well. Her quirk is officially known as Horn Cannon, and she can use her sharp horns to charge others or block attacks from her opponents.

So, what do you think about Pony’s debut? Where do you think the girl hails from? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.