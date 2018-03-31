‘My Hero Academia’ Releases New Season 3 Promo

My Hero Academia‘s third season is premiering in just a few days and the hype is strong for the series right now as the second season of the series was one of the most popular releases of 2017.

To prepare fans further for the third season, the series released a new promo teasing some of the upcoming events of the season.

Unfortunately the trailer does not have too much original footage, as it mostly serves to remind fans how far the characters have come since the second season, but it does the job well and suitably gets fans looking forward to its releases on April 7.

If you want to know more about the upcoming season before it releases, the series recently released a new trailer showing off much of the upcoming arc of the season. The returning third season of the series is set to adapt the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive. But recent clues from the most recent poster of the season teases that it could beyond this into the Hideout Raid arc.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is set to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before.

Funimation has also unannounced an unprecedented distribution in the West as they have partnered with the series to release the English dub of the series at the same time the Japanese language release of the episode becomes available.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.