My Hero Academia Preview Teases All Might’s Shocking Future

My Hero Academia is moving into an all-new season that has one big arc to unravel. After a long wait, fans are watching season four at last, and this week’s new episode shared some major updates. Izuku’s work study is just one out of many things he needs to worry about these days, and a new episode preview confirms yet another thing will be added to Izuku’s list soon.

Recently, My Hero Academia went live with its third episode of season four, and it ended with preview as always. This time, the clip confirmed Izuku has more to worry about than Eri as All Might is about to drop a bombshell which can only be described as shocking.

“Then I learn a shocking truth from All Might about his future and what Sir Nighteye thinks it will hold,” the preview shares.

Later on, Izuku revisits the prediction with an emotional outcry. “It can’t be right. It just can’t be right, All Might!”

Of course, fans do not know what this prediction is yet, but they can make some guesses. The clip shows a dramatic encounter between Izuku and All Might in the forest with the older man turned from his protege. A flashback follows with an injured All Might at the hospital being confronted by a terrified Sir Nighteye, and Izuku look horrified by whatever the flashback contained.

Given the accuracy of Sir Nighteye’s quirk, fans are expecting the worst for All Might. If the Pro Hero saw All Might dying, then it means that will happen. Sir Nighteye’s quirk never fails when it comes to foreseeing the future, and Izuku would be rightfully devastated if such a fortune came true.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.