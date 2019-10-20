My Hero Academia Shares First-Look at Season 4 Blu-ray, DVD

My Hero Academia has the attention of the anime fandom right now and for good reason. This season, the show came back with a slew of new episodes, and they come from a much-loved manga arc. At two episodes in, fans are already loving the season, and it turns out work is already being done on its home video.

And of course, a preview of the Blu-ray and DVD was going to go live before long. An image of its first volume has surfaced online, and it features some rather interesting artwork.

As you can see, the artwork for the first volume stars all of your favorites from season four. At the front, Izuku Midoriya can be found in his Hero Costume along with Mirio Togata. Both of the heroes looked charged up with Mirio coming off rather buff. When it comes to Izuku, fans have some questions about his oddly proportioned face, but his energy is up as usual.

In the background, fans can check out three other characters. For once, All Might is absent as season four lifts up about Pro Hero mentor. Sir Nighteye can be seen holding a chess piece in hand with his back turned. Behind him, fans will see two close-up shots of Shigaraki Tomura and Overhaul. The two villains are in a standoff with one another rather than the Pro Heroes, and episode two did show how intense their feud can get.

So far, there is no exact release date for this first volume either in Japan or in North America. However, details about the show’s home videos did confirm the episode count of season four. There will be enough volumes to house 25 episodes, so My Hero Academia fans can expect plenty more box art to pop up before long.

