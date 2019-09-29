My Hero Academia Season 4 Unveils New TV Promo

The time has almost come for new My Hero Academia content! Last year, the show wowed fans with its debut of season three, and fans have been left to agonize over My Hero Academia‘s manga while season four got underway behind the scenes. Now, the new season is set to debut in a matter of days, and UA Academy is celebrating with an all-new TV spot featuring Izuku Midoriya.

Not long ago, fans on Twitter were gifted with a special season four promo. The official page for My Hero Academia put up a new commercial in honor of the show’s impending comeback, and the clip contains all sorts of a good footage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, the clip begins with Izuku in shadow as he rocks his usual Hero costume. The clip continues with the hero introducing season four before Katsuki Bakugo comes charging in. The commercial then flits to Ochaco and Iida before Class 1-A is overlooked for some new villains.

After all, Overhaul will be the main threat in season four, and the masked villain is not someone to trifle with. Fans were briefly teased with Overhaul’s power in the finale of season three, and manga readers know Overhaul can only get worse from there on out. The trailer teases some major fights with Overhaul involving Izuku and Sir Nighteye, so fans can get excited for the clash as season four nears its October premiere date. The show will return on October 12 in Japan with streaming services like Crunchyroll and Funimation bringing it stateside via simulcasts.

Are you excited for My Hero Academia to return? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.