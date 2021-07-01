My Hero Academia Explores The True Threat Of The Meta Liberation Army

✖

My Hero Academia's fifth season is neck-deep in the Endeavor Agency Arc, which sees the young heroes of Bakugo, Todoroki, and Deku joining the top hero's work-study to learn how to become better heroes, but a giant threat is looming in the background that is threatening the world of UA Academy. The Meta Liberation Army has yet to appear in full in the series itself, but they have been seen in the new opening for season five and the threat that they represent is easily one of the biggest that has ever faced all the heroes attempting to protect the world.

The current number two hero, Hawks, has been on a dangerous mission, working undercover to infiltrate the ranks of both the Meta Liberation Army and the League of Villains, attempting to discover what they are up to. Unfortunately for the hero world, Hawks has discovered that the villains currently have over one hundred thousand members and are planning to unleash their attack on the heroes in four months. With Endeavor being slipped the message by the winged wonder as they took down the Servant of the Stars, the final moments of the latest episode focus on the number one hero attempting to come to grips with the oncoming threat.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

A certain book has been circulating through the world of My Hero Academia entitled Meta Liberation War, touting the message of the villainous army that is seeking a society in which the government doesn't have jurisdiction over citizens' Quirks. While this goal somewhat aligns with the League of Villains, who are attempting to recreate hero society to allow them to do whatever they want, it's clear that the message of this book has reverberated through the world and is bringing in scores of new people to the Army's cause.

While the top heroes of the world have shown how powerful they are in the past, the top-ranking crime fighters are currently missing one of their biggest guns in All Might. Though Endeavor certainly has the power to fight back scores of villains, a lot of responsibility now falls on his shoulders and viewers are now unsure if the top hero will be able to bear it. Needless to say, the young heroes of UA Academy have rough seas ahead.

Do you think the heroes of UA Academy will be able to hold back the threat of the Meta Liberation Army?