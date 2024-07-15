My Hero Academia Season 7 Promo Teases All Might’s New Form

My Hero Academia is halfway through its new season, and the stakes have never been higher for our stars. The final stand against All For One has begun, after all. Society has turned upside down as heroes across Japan are now fighting for their future and the world. And thanks to a new promo, My Hero Academia season seven just teased the debut of All Might’s new form.

The whole thing came to life this week when My Hero Academia season seven began its second cour. The show returned to the air on July 13 after a short break, and when it did go live, a new opening was released. It is there fans saw glimpses of the future, and Armored All Might can be found in those flashes.

As you can see above, the reel is incredibly brief with its teaser, but fans of My Hero Academia could not mistake the shot. We can see Armored All Might making his way through the city, and his suit is downright terrifying. The Symbol of Peace has all the technology of Iron Man with the will of Superman to match. And of course, you will he will go PLUS ULTRA as soon as he’s got his suit on.

For manga readers, the arrival of Armored All Might is hardly a surprise. We were shown just how impressive All Might’s technology was in season six, and his armor suit takes things up a notch. During this war arc, My Hero Academia first introduces this suit as All Might makes a stand against All For One once more. The fight that ensues is nothing short of epic, so clearly, it seems season seven will delve into that showdown.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia season seven, no sweat! You can find the show streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

